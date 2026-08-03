UBS must pay fines totaling $125 million in the United States for inadequate anti-money laundering oversight. The major bank is explicitly described as a repeat offender.

On Monday, the U.S. money laundering regulator FinCEN imposed a civil fine of $125 million on the UBS unit UBS Financial Services Inc. This is the highest penalty ever imposed on a broker-dealer for violations of the Bank Secrecy Act.

Authorities accuse the bank of repeatedly failing to report suspicious transactions in a timely manner between 2019 and 2023. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) were also involved in the investigation.