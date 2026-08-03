UBS must pay fines totaling $145 million in the United States for inadequate anti-money laundering oversight. The major bank is explicitly described as a repeat offender.

On Monday, the U.S. money laundering regulator FinCEN imposed a civil fine of $125 million on the UBS unit UBS Financial Services Inc. This is the highest penalty ever imposed on a broker-dealer for violations of the Bank Secrecy Act.

On the same day, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) imposed a separate fine of $20 million. Both agencies accuse the bank of repeatedly failing to report suspicious transactions in a timely manner between 2019 and 2023.