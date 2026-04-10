In 2016, it became known that the CS Group had granted loans totaling over 2 billion US dollars to Mozambican state-owned companies. (Archive image of Maputo, the capital of the south-east African country of Mozambique) Keystone

The Federal Criminal Court has discontinued proceedings against UBS in connection with the Mozambique loan scandal. The reason: Credit Suisse no longer exists legally. However, a former employee still has to answer for her actions.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Criminal Chamber of the Federal Criminal Court has discontinued proceedings against UBS as the legal successor to Credit Suisse in the case of loans granted to Mozambican state-owned companies. The proceedings against a former CS employee will be continued.

In a press release published on Friday, the criminal division stated that Credit Suisse (CS) had ceased to exist as a bank, was no longer entered in the commercial register and therefore no longer had any legal personality.

At the end of last year, the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland charged CS and UBS with criminal liability in connection with money laundering activities. A former employee of CS is also accused.

The loans granted by the CS Group totaling over USD 2 billion were made in 2013 with three state-owned companies in the south-east African country of Mozambique. In 2016, they became known as the "Mozambique debt scandal". (Case SK.2025.57)