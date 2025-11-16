Despite the customs deal, UBS expects only low GDP growth. (symbolic image) Bild: KEYSTONE

The new customs deal with the USA eliminates the competitive disadvantage for many sectors compared to the competition from the EU. Nevertheless, UBS only expects GDP growth of around 1 percent in 2026.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to UBS, the new customs deal with the USA has major advantages for many industries in Switzerland.

However, the tariffs are still "substantial", which is slowing down exports to the USA considerably.

UBS is therefore sticking to its forecast of GDP growth of around 1 percent in 2026 Show more

The conclusion of a new customs deal with the USA will eliminate the competitive disadvantage for various sectors compared to competitors from the EU. In the opinion of UBS, the reduction in tariffs from 39 to 15 percent will primarily support hard-hit sectors such as the watch industry.

The agreement should help companies to plan with greater certainty, the economists at the major bank explained at the weekend in an initial reaction to the customs deal announced on Friday. This in turn will support investment in equipment.

Nevertheless, the Swiss economy is likely to continue to grow at a below-average rate. This is because the tariffs are still "substantial", which is putting a strong brake on exports to the USA. There were also pull-forward effects in the previous quarters.

🚨Von 39% auf 15%. Der Zolldeal steht. Damit sind die Spiese innerhalb Europas wieder gleichlang. Grund zur Freude ist es aber nicht: Inkl. der Dollarabwertung sind CH-Produkte noch immer 25% teurer als Anfang Jahr. pic.twitter.com/eniW4kNR8Q — Matthias Geissbühler, CFA, CMT (@M_Geissbuehler) November 14, 2025

UBS is therefore sticking to its forecast of GDP growth of around 1 percent in 2026, supported primarily by the domestic economy. This is because the bank was already assuming a significant reduction in tariffs when the forecast was made.

And in the medium term, relocations of production in the pharmaceutical industry could have a negative impact on Swiss GDP growth. The pharmaceutical industry currently accounts for around half of Swiss exports to the USA.

Decreasing risk of negative interest rates

Overall, however, the customs deal reduces the risk of a sharp economic slowdown in Switzerland. In the opinion of UBS, this also reduces the risk of the Swiss National Bank (SNB) lowering key interest rates into negative territory. It will probably continue its zero interest rate policy in 2026.

And if investors start to reduce their bets on negative interest rates, this could lead to a slight rise in interest rates at the long end of the yield curve, according to the big bank. UBS economists expect yields on 10-year German government bonds to rise to 0.5 percent over the next twelve months.

Meanwhile, the impact of the agreement on the Swiss franc exchange rate will be minimal. This is because the customs deal will hardly change anything in terms of investors' risk awareness or monetary policy.