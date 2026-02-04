Sergio Ermotti's UBS posts a profit in the billions. sda

The major bank UBS generated a profit of 7.8 billion US dollars in the 2025 financial year, as announced on Wednesday. This is around half more than in the previous year.

UBS increases its annual profit for 2025 to 7.8 billion dollars after 5.1 billion in the previous year.

In the fourth quarter, the bank clearly exceeded analysts' expectations with a profit of 1.2 billion dollars.

Shareholders are to receive a 22 percent higher dividend and share buybacks are also planned. Show more

UBS can look back on a strong financial year. As the big bank announced on Wednesday, it achieved a consolidated profit of 7.8 billion US dollars in 2025. In the previous year, the profit amounted to 5.1 billion dollars.

The final spurt was particularly strong. In the fourth quarter, the bank earned a bottom line of 1.2 billion dollars - an increase of 56 percent compared to the same period last year. Analysts had expected significantly less on average. The pre-tax result also increased significantly.

Group CEO Sergio Ermotti was correspondingly satisfied. He explained that the result reflected the strength of the broadly diversified business model. At the same time, he referred to the ongoing regulatory uncertainty in Switzerland, particularly with regard to the stricter capital requirements.

Dividend increases significantly

Shareholders should also benefit from the strong result. UBS plans to increase the dividend by 22 percent to 1.10 dollars per share. This compares to 90 cents in the previous year. The bank is holding out the prospect of a further increase for 2026, albeit on a more moderate scale.

UBS has also announced share buybacks initially amounting to three billion dollars. According to the bank, the final amount will depend on the regulatory framework and the further course of business.

Integration of Credit Suisse well advanced

UBS also reports progress in the integration of Credit Suisse. In Switzerland, around 85 percent of former CS client accounts have now been migrated to the UBS platform. The integration process should be completed by the end of the year.

The bank therefore believes it is on track to complete the mammoth project on schedule after the takeover in 2023 - despite political and regulatory discussions surrounding the role and size of the big bank.