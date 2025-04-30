UBS expands wealth management in India. (archive picture) sda

UBS earned less in the first quarter of 2025 than in the previous year, but exceeded market expectations and is making further progress with the integration of Credit Suisse

No time? blue News summarizes for you UBS reported a slightly lower profit in the first quarter of 2025, but better than expected, and continues to make progress with the integration of Credit Suisse.

The core wealth management business recorded a strong inflow of new client assets.

Despite positive developments, the bank warns of continuing market volatility and economic uncertainty. Show more

UBS earned slightly less in the first quarter than in the previous year, but the decline was less than the market had expected. The big bank is making further progress with the integration of Credit Suisse, which it acquired two years ago.

UBS earned 2.13 billion US dollars before taxes in the first three months of the year, as announced on Wednesday. This was 10 percent less than in the same period last year. Adjusted, the figure was 2.59 billion (-1.2%). The bottom line was a net profit of 1.69 billion (-3.6%).

The bank's income fell by 1.4 percent to 12.56 billion, while expenses were more or less stable at 10.32 billion. The cost/income ratio, which is important for a bank, thus rose to 82.2% from 80.5% in the first quarter of 2024.

Further cost savings of around 0.9 billion were achieved in the first three months of 2025, bringing the total since the start of the restructuring to 8.4 billion. UBS aims to reduce annual costs by a total of around 13 billion dollars by 2026 compared to 2022.

In its core business - global wealth management - the big bank was able to acquire further client assets. Net new money inflows in this area amounted to 32 billion dollars. As a result, UBS managed assets totaling 6153 billion across all areas at the end of March, compared to 6087 billion at the end of 2024.

While Global Wealth Management and the Investment Bank in particular performed better in the first quarter than in the previous year in terms of pre-tax profit, the Swiss business ("Personal & Corporate Banking") weakened, not least as a result of lower interest income.

"Increasing risk of escalation"

UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti is confident: "As we begin to implement the next crucial phase of the integration, I remain pleased with the significant progress we have made so far", he was quoted as saying in the press release. However, he also referred to the increased market and growth uncertainties.

UBS is therefore also very cautious about the future: In the first weeks of April, "rapid and significant global tariff changes, the rising risk of escalation and the significantly higher macroeconomic uncertainty" had led to considerable volatility on the markets. With an increasingly broad range of possible scenarios, the economic outlook is extremely uncertain, it said.

The prospect of higher tariffs poses a significant risk to growth and inflation, and markets are likely to remain "extremely sensitive" to new developments, leading to further periods of heightened volatility.