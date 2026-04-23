The banking regulation measures presented by the Federal Council on Wednesday afternoon are not going down well on the stock market. The UBS share price fell significantly on Thursday (symbolic image). Keystone

The Federal Council's proposals for UBS regulation are being received critically on the financial market. Several analysts fear disadvantages for the big bank in international competition. UBS shares came under significant pressure on Thursday.

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The Federal Council has made concessions to UBS in the Capital Adequacy Ordinance (CAO) compared to the original proposal, financial analysts noted in their comments on Thursday. This means that the "worst-case scenario" has been averted, at least at the level of the CAO, according to US investment bank Goldman Sachs.

However, on the "much more serious" issue of foreign subsidiaries, the Federal Council insisted on full backing with hard core capital. "It is a maximum precautionary principle that the Federal Council is now stipulating," said Vontobel analyst Andreas Venditti in an interview with the online portal "Cash" on Thursday.

Share weakens

The UBS share was clearly the weakest stock in the blue-chip SMI index on Thursday lunchtime, falling 3.1 percent to 32.53 francs on a generally positive Swiss stock market.

On Wednesday, UBS shares had initially reacted slightly positively to the Federal Council's proposals. However, the gains then crumbled and the big bank's shares left trading little changed.

Competitive disadvantage

The impact of the Federal Council's regulations on UBS's equity is not entirely clear, even for analysts: These also depend on various assumptions and adjustments, they say.

The Federal Council had put the additional capital requirements for UBS at 20 billion dollars, with the actual "capital gap" still amounting to 9 billion. In contrast, in its reaction on Wednesday evening, the big bank spoke of additional capital requirements of 22 billion, which would now be added to the 15 billion already communicated due to the CS takeover.

In any case, UBS's capital ratios at Group level will be significantly higher in future than they are today, according to the analysts. For UBS, this will probably mean a "significant disadvantage" compared to its competitors in international competition, according to Goldman Sachs, for example.

Even if UBS has to hold more capital in the future, the effects appear "manageable", comments analyst Ausano Cajrati Crivelli from ZKB. "We expect UBS to be able to meet the new capital requirements without too great a burden on distributions."

Warning from the Federal Council

On the issue of capitalization of the foreign subsidiaries, the prospects of a weakening in the parliamentary process are likely to be intact for UBS: Observers point to the "compromise proposal" put forward by several members of parliament in December, according to which the backing could be covered partly with core capital and partly with "cheaper" AT1 capital.

However, the Federal Council's blatant warning is causing uncertainty. According to this, the government would return to the Capital Adequacy Ordinance without a "sufficient" implementation of the parliamentary proposal. According to statements by Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, the capital deduction of deferred tax assets in particular could be brought up again.

It is not entirely clear what the Federal Council means by "sufficient" implementation, writes Barclays analyst Flora Bocahut in a commentary. However, she sees the warning as a clear negative for the UBS share price: because the bottom line is that the Federal Council is limiting the impact of a "more positive outcome" of the banking law in parliament.