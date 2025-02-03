11.35 a.m.

The slide in UBS shares continues on Tuesday. Shortly before midday (11.37 a.m.), the share is trading with a daily loss of 5.7 percent and is thus just below the 30 franc mark.

As has almost always been the case recently, the big bank's figures clearly exceeded the market's expectations (measured by the AWP consensus). And the consensus had also assumed only half of the dividend increase.

So while the market has quickly switched to the sell side, the UBS figures have been well received by analysts. ZKB, for example, said in an initial commentary: "The results confirm that the bank is on track with the CS integration." Bank Vontobel formulates it almost congruently and speaks of "good cost management" in this context.

ZKB also mentions the dividend increase for last year and the announcement of a further dividend increase for this year (around 10% according to UBS) as well as the announcement of share buybacks as positive aspects.