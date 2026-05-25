According to the Ugandan Ministry of Health, two more cases of Ebola have been confirmed in the country. This brings the number of confirmed cases in the East African country to seven. According to the ministry, the new cases involve two employees of a private clinic in Kampala. They are undergoing treatment, it said. All contact persons are being monitored and traced with regard to their contacts.

The ministry had previously reported on a woman from the Democratic Republic of Congo who had traveled by plane to the Ugandan capital Kampala. She was treated there in a private clinic for abdominal complaints and then traveled back. A sample from her has since tested positive for Ebola, it was reported.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had declared a public health emergency of international concern following the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo in mid-May. At that time, there were already more than 240 known suspected infections. There are now more than 900 suspected cases and more than 100 confirmed cases.