Ludwig Smidt places his geese in their new enclosure, accompanied by numerous media representatives. KEYSTONE/DPA/Lars Penning

For years, no one was bothered by his animals, but then the world fell apart for Germany's "grandfather of geese". The 81-year-old has to give up his geese - because a neighbor suddenly changes his mind.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you After complaints from a neighbor, an 81-year-old man has to give up his three geese.

Germany's "goose grandpa" had kept animals on his farm for decades - without anyone being bothered.

Despite around 75,000 signatures in an online petition, the authorities remained adamant. Show more

There was quite a media response when Ludwig Smidt put his three geese in their new enclosure. Germany's "goose grandpa" had fought for months to be allowed to keep his animals. In vain.

Smidt is 81 years old, and in the end he simply didn't have the strength to carry on. For decades, Smidt had kept geese on his property in a village in East Frisia. Nobody was bothered by them. But in the summer of 2025, neighbors suddenly felt disturbed by the cackling of the animals.

There had been no problems for more than 60 years

A neighborhood dispute broke out and the "goose grandpa" received overwhelming support: almost 75,000 people backed him in an online petition. But it didn't help: the authorities remained strict. Because Smidt's farm is located in a residential area, the animals had to be removed.

A world collapsed for the senior citizen: He had kept geese on his farm for more than 60 years, as well as a few chickens and runner ducks. There were never any problems. His neighbor's unexpected change of heart hit him hard.

In the end, the "goose grandpa" ran out of steam

Smidt had still considered appealing against the authorities' decision. But he gave up for the sake of his health: "A few months ago, doctors operated on my head for four hours. Excitement is poison for me," he explained to Bild.

Now his geese live in "Birgit's Tiergarten", a small zoo just three kilometers from the home of the "goose grandpa". "I took a hundredweight of wheat with me this morning to feed them. I want them to have a good time," he said sadly.