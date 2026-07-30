Ukrainian media reported this morning that cities as far west as the far western part of the country—far from the border—had been attacked with dozens of missiles and cruise missiles, as well as hundreds of drones. At least eight people were killed and more than a dozen were injured.

According to a report by the *Kyiv Independent*, a rocket struck the home of an extended family in the city of Kryvyi Rih. Six people were killed there alone, including two children aged 5 and 12, and eight were injured. Two additional fatalities were reported from the capital, Kyiv, and the Poltava region. In Lviv, five people were injured, according to official reports. The information could not be independently verified. The exact extent of the damage was still unclear at daybreak.

Reports indicated that fires broke out in two large apartment buildings in Lviv near the Polish border after they were struck by missiles. Several buildings in Kyiv were also hit, though apparently by falling debris. Reporters spoke of several shock waves throughout the night.

Zelenskyy had warned of attacks in advance

According to the report, the Air Force had issued warnings for all of Ukraine and activated air raid sirens nationwide. The attack did not come as a surprise, however: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had warned on Wednesday of an imminent major Russian airstrike. “Just a few days ago, the aggressors attacked Ukraine, and there is a high probability that such a strike will be carried out tonight as well,” Zelenskyy wrote on social media. He cited a situation report from the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force.

The Ukrainian armed forces complain that they lack anti-aircraft missiles to shoot down enemy projectiles—particularly ballistic missiles, which are especially difficult to intercept due to their high speed. In his warning, Zelenskyy therefore once again called on Western partners to help Ukraine. This applies specifically to the U.S. and other countries that possess modern Patriot systems.