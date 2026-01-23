Overnight, Ukraine once again became the target of a massive wave of attacks by the Russian military, which even struck cities in the west of the country, far from the border. To overwhelm the air defense system, the attackers reportedly deployed dozens of missiles and cruise missiles, as well as hundreds of drones, Ukrainian media reported this morning. According to these reports, air raid alerts were sounded across virtually the entire country. Initial reports indicated at least 8 people were killed and more than 30 were injured.

“Dozens of ordinary residential buildings, civilian businesses, and infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media. Russia had deployed more than 70 cruise missiles and rockets, including ballistic missiles. “In addition, there were over 280 attack drones. More than 260 drones were destroyed,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy Levels Accusations Against Allies

According to his account, fighter jets were able to shoot down a considerable number of cruise missiles. At the same time, Zelenskyy once again pointed to the “critical shortage” of air defense missiles and called on allies—as he has done repeatedly in recent times—to supply the weapons. “All partners know how and with what they can help,” Zelenskyy said. “Delayed aid and delays in the delivery of missile defense systems lead precisely to the kind of destruction and casualties that we are, unfortunately, witnessing today.”

However, the nighttime wave of attacks did not come as a surprise: On Wednesday, Zelenskyy had warned of an imminent major Russian airstrike. Just a few days ago, the attackers had once again bombarded Ukraine heavily, and the likelihood of another strike that night was high, Zelenskyy wrote on social media. He cited a situation report from the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force.

Ukraine Hopes for Patriot Missiles

The Ukrainian armed forces complain that they lack anti-aircraft missiles capable of shooting down enemy projectiles—particularly ballistic missiles, which are especially difficult to intercept due to their high speed. They have called on the U.S. and other countries that possess modern Patriot systems for help—the only truly effective means of countering Russia’s ballistic missiles.

Strengthening Ukraine’s air defense was also a topic of discussion during Zelenskyy’s most recent visit to Washington. He said afterward that U.S. President Donald Trump had promised him the long-sought licenses to manufacture Patriot interceptor missiles in Ukraine—though this was not confirmed by the White House. Zelenskyy hopes this will allow him to ramp up production of the urgently needed interceptor missiles more quickly. As early as this spring, he lamented that Ukraine was running out of ammunition. The U.S. war against Iran has further depleted global stocks of these interceptor missiles.

The extent of the damage is gradually becoming apparent

The extent of the damage only gradually became clear at daybreak. According to reports by the “Kyiv Independent” and the Ukrinform news agency, a rocket struck the home of an extended family in a suburb of the southern city of Kryvyi Rih. Six people were killed there alone, including two children aged five and twelve, and eight others were injured.

Two deaths and numerous injuries were reported from the capital, Kyiv, and the Poltava region. In Lviv (formerly Lemberg), 15 people were reported injured, according to official sources. The information could not be independently verified.

Reports stated that fires broke out in two large apartment buildings in Lviv, not far from the Polish border, after they were struck by missiles. Photos showed huge holes gaping in the buildings—and rescue workers searching for survivors amid the rubble. According to the reports, several buildings in Kyiv were also hit, some apparently by falling debris. Reporters spoke of several shock waves throughout the night.

Russia Confirms Attacks

Conversely, the Ukrainian military is also targeting sites in Russia in an effort to extend the war further into the aggressor’s territory. An oil tanker in the Black Sea city of Novorossiysk was once again struck by a drone attack, according to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported this morning that it had shot down 258 Ukrainian drones; air defense systems had been deployed overnight in numerous regions of the country.

The Russian ministry also confirmed the attacks on Ukraine. It said the targets included military airfields, arms manufacturing facilities, military telecommunications infrastructure, and logistics centers. In addition, three cargo ships used to transport military goods in the Black Sea region were struck.

Another Ukrainian Attack on a Russian Online Retailer

Another large warehouse belonging to the Russian online retailer Wildberries in the Penza region was also set on fire overnight by drone attacks, according to the region’s governor, Oleg Melnichenko. At least one person was injured in the incident. About 200 employees were evacuated to safety. In Sarapul, in the Republic of Udmurtia—about 1,250 kilometers east of Moscow—a fire also broke out at a Wildberries warehouse following a drone attack, the company reported.

Since the beginning of this month, Ukraine has been repeatedly attacking logistics centers belonging to Russia’s largest online retailer. These symbolic attacks on Wildberries, visible from afar, are not only causing extensive damage; they are also clearly intended to stir up unrest among the Russian middle class. City dwellers, in particular, enjoy shopping online—and as a result of the attacks and the resulting disruptions to supply chains, they are feeling the effects of the war more acutely than before.

Zelenskyy accuses Wildberries of trading in materials that are being used in the war of aggression against his country that began in 2022. The Kremlin categorically denies this.