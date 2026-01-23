According to official reports, a man was killed in the Russian Samara region on the Volga River as a result of Ukrainian drone attacks. “Three people were injured, including a child,” Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said. He also wrote that there was damage to residential buildings and an industrial facility, without providing further details. The facility in question is the oil refinery in Sysran, reported the independent online portal “Astra” after analyzing images and videos from social media. Several large fires can be seen at the facility.

The Ukrainian General Staff later confirmed the attack. According to a statement from the General Staff, explosions and fires were observed on the premises. In addition to the refinery, the drones also struck ten other oil tankers and four ferries in the Sea of Azov, according to reports from Kyiv.

According to its own reports, the Russian military shot down 349 Ukrainian drones overnight. The scale of the attacks is consistent with those of the past few days.

Sysran has been targeted several times already

Ukraine has attacked the refinery in Sysran several times. Most recently, the facility—which has a processing capacity of 8.5 million metric tons—was forced to suspend operations at the end of May following an attack. The refinery, which is owned by the state-run oil company Rosneft, produces gasoline, diesel, and kerosene, among other products. Russia is now facing a fuel shortage due to the constant Ukrainian attacks on its oil processing facilities. Gas stations are now dispensing fuel only in limited quantities, and drivers have to wait in long lines just to get any at all.

For months, Kyiv has been relying on this tactic to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin—who ordered the invasion of Ukraine more than four years ago—to negotiate. Among other things, Russia is demanding, as a condition for peace, the handover of territories that the Russian army has still not been able to capture, even more than four years after the invasion.