Ukraine launched an attack on Russia overnight using hundreds of drones. Among the targets were several logistics centers belonging to Wildberries, Russia's largest online retailer. Two deaths were reported in Crimea.

dpatopbilder – Fires have broken out following drone attacks in the St. Petersburg area. Photo: --/dpa

Here's what it's all about Russia reports that it has shot down 571 Ukrainian drones.

Several Wildberries logistics centers were attacked.

According to authorities, there were two deaths and five injuries in the annexed Crimea. Summary created with

Ukraine launched an attack on Russia overnight using hundreds of drones, once again targeting Russia's largest online retailer.

Alexander Drosdenko, governor of the Leningrad Region, which surrounds the metropolis of St. Petersburg, posted on Telegram that 59 drones had been intercepted. As a result of the attacks, a fire broke out on the premises of the online retailer Wildberries in the village of Novosaratovka. Three people were injured.

A warehouse at a poultry processing plant in the Sinjavino settlement was also severely damaged. Large plumes of smoke were visible in the St. Petersburg area.

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Wildberries founder Tatjana Kim announced on Telegram that three of the company’s logistics centers had been attacked in St. Petersburg, the surrounding area, and on the Crimean Peninsula on the Black Sea, which was annexed by Russia. She wrote that there were no injuries and that part of the facilities and goods had been secured. Ukraine had already struck warehouses belonging to Russia’s largest online retailer several times in recent days.

Sergey Aksyonov, the Crimean leader appointed by Moscow, wrote on Telegram that two people had been killed as a result of Ukrainian attacks. Five people were reportedly injured.

Moscow: More than 570 Ukrainian drones intercepted

The Ministry of Defense in Moscow reported that it had intercepted 571 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory and the annexed Black Sea peninsula of Crimea. While these figures cannot be independently verified, they do provide insight into the intensity of the Ukrainian counterattacks.

With Western assistance, Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian invasion for more than four years. For months now, it has significantly expanded its counterattacks on Russian territory, primarily using drones.