According to official reports, the Russian Black Sea coast came under heavy attack from Ukrainian drones overnight. The main target was the port city of Novorossiysk, as Veniamin Kondratyev, governor of the Krasnodar region, reported on Telegram.

ARCHIVE – An oil tanker is docked in the port of Novorossiysk at the Sheskharis complex of Chernomortransneft JSC, a subsidiary of Transneft PJSC, one of the largest facilities for oil and petroleum products in southern Russia. Photo: ---/AP/dpa

According to reports from both Russian and Ukrainian Telegram channels, the naval port, the commercial port, and the oil loading terminal in the city were hit. The Firms fire detection system operated by the U.S. space agency NASA also detected fires at these locations.

Damage in Several Coastal Towns

Kondratyev reported damage to 21 residential buildings and 4 businesses in Novorossiysk. An eight-year-old child was killed, and there were also eight people injured. According to the report, a man was killed in the coastal town of Temryuk. Damage was reported in Anapa and Gelendzhik.

The Russian Ministry of Defense in Moscow reported that 502 Ukrainian combat drones had been intercepted overnight—a relatively high number. Heavy attacks were also reported from the port city of Sevastopol on the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014.

Russian airstrikes struck the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, among other places, overnight. According to regional authorities, a major fire broke out at a home improvement store there. Power outages occurred. Ukraine has been defending itself against a large-scale Russian invasion for nearly four and a half years.