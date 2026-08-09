Ukraine is purchasing a large package of U.S.-manufactured artillery weapons from Turkey, which also includes 70 ATACMS missiles. The deal also includes 12 M270 multiple rocket launchers, more than 2,500 227-millimeter artillery rockets with cluster munitions, and 47,000 203-millimeter artillery shells with cluster munitions, according to the Ukrainian military portal “Militarnyj.”

ARCHIVE – A unit of the U.S. 8th Army fires an ATACMS short-range artillery missile. Photo: -/yonhap/dpa – NOTE: For editorial use only and only with full attribution as shown above

It is based on the U.S. State Department’s official notification to Congress regarding the planned resale. According to the notification, the U.S. government supports the deal, which is valued at 283 million U.S. dollars (245 million euros). It will be considered approved unless the Senate and the House of Representatives object within 30 days. It was reported that Turkey intends to sell older-model weapons. Ukraine, in turn, would be able to bolster its firepower in repelling Russia’s war of aggression.

ATACMS Missiles for Attacks Behind Enemy Lines

The M39-modification ATACMS missiles sold have a range of 165 kilometers. The U.S. has already supplied Ukraine with such short-range missiles; however, President Joe Biden’s previous administration hesitated for a long time before authorizing their use against targets on Russian territory. With these missiles, the Ukrainian army can attack Russian troop concentrations and command posts behind the front lines.