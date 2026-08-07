Two people were killed in the city of Izyum in eastern Ukraine as a result of Russian rocket fire. Four others were injured, according to a Telegram post by Oleh Synyehubov, the governor of the Kharkiv region.

A fire that broke out over an area of 400 square meters is being extinguished. According to the military administration of Izyum, the Russian military deployed multiple rocket launchers equipped with cluster munitions, which are particularly dangerous to civilians.

Izyum is about 30 kilometers from the front line. The city was under Russian control for several months in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and was liberated in September 2022. In the neighboring Sumy region, ten people were injured in a drone attack on a market.

Odessa's Main Soccer Stadium Hit

In southern Ukraine, a Russian attack struck the “Chornomorets” soccer stadium—home to the first-division team of the same name—in the center of the port city of Odessa. One day before a cup match, a hole was torn in the stadium roof, and the stands were damaged. According to the regional administration, one woman was injured. The Ukrainian Air Force had previously issued a warning about Russian missiles.