According to its own reports, Ukraine attacked another 21 Russian oil tankers in the Sea of Azov with drones overnight. In addition to the tankers, the drones also struck four tugboats, two dry cargo ships, and a dredger, the General Staff in Kyiv reported on Telegram. The extent of the damage is still being assessed, according to the statement. It would be the largest attack in terms of the number of vessels targeted in a wave of attacks that has been ongoing for days.

ARCHIVE – A soldier from Ukraine's K-2 Brigade launches a medium-range drone toward Russian positions on the front lines in the Donetsk region of Ukraine. Photo: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/dpa

Russia had previously provided significantly lower figures regarding the attack. Yuri Sljussar, the governor of the Rostov region, wrote that four ships had been attacked at sea during the night. “One person was killed—a sailor on a support vessel,” he reported on Telegram. According to him, the damage on board—including to a tanker carrying highly flammable methanol—is minor. There is no risk of the cargo leaking.

It is not possible to independently verify the information provided by either side in the conflict.

In recent days, Ukraine had repeatedly attacked ships in the Sea of Azov, as well as onshore transshipment facilities such as the port of Taganrog. According to its own statements, Kyiv aims to cut off fuel supplies to Russian troops stationed in southern and eastern Ukraine and to halt lucrative Russian oil exports.