As part of its defense against the Russian invasion, Ukraine has once again launched attacks on the enemy's rear with hundreds of combat drones.

ARCHIVE – Soldiers from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense deploy drones against Russia at an undisclosed location in Ukraine. Photo: Efrem Lukatsky/AP/dpa

In the southern Russian port city of Rostov-on-Don, two civilians were killed when a drone struck a high-rise building, according to Governor Yuri Sljussar. He wrote on Telegram that five other people were injured. The attack was presumably aimed at the city’s nearby port, above which eyewitnesses reported seeing a cloud of smoke rising.

The Ministry of Defense in Moscow reported that a total of 276 Ukrainian combat drones were intercepted overnight over various parts of the country. These military figures cannot be independently verified, but they point to a large-scale Ukrainian attack. Numerous Russian airports had to temporarily restrict operations. Drone strikes were also reported in the major Russian city of Belgorod, located close to the border with Ukraine. Twelve people were reportedly injured.

According to Kyiv, the Russian military attacked Ukraine overnight with 147 combat drones, 123 of which were reportedly taken out. The Air Force reported that there were strikes at ten locations across the country.