According to authorities, at least eight people were injured in new Ukrainian drone attacks on facilities belonging to Russia's largest online retailer.

ARCHIVE – An-196 Ljutyj long-range drones are lined up in preparation for takeoff at an undisclosed location in Ukraine. Photo: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/dpa

This time, logistics centers in Krasnodar and Nevinnomyssk in southern Russia were affected, Tatjana Kim, the founder of Wildberries, announced on Telegram this morning. Unverified footage purportedly showing the massive fires was circulating on social media.

Emergency responders reported that three people had been injured at the Krasnodar warehouse. The governor of the Stavropol Region, Vladimir Vladimirov, said five people were injured in the fire in Nevinnomyssk. The newspaper *Kommersant* reported, based on expert estimates, that approximately seven percent of Wildberries’ warehouse capacity is now unusable.

In recent days, Ukraine had also set fire to Wildberries logistics centers in the Moscow and Tambov regions. A total of eight people died and dozens were injured. Russian investigators accused Ukraine of targeting civilian facilities with terrorist attacks. Russia, too, had attacked logistics centers in Ukraine.

Kremlin Accuses Ukraine of Terrorist Attacks on Civilian Targets

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday—just days after the deadly attacks—that the situation was not easy for the mail-order company and its customers. Many small and medium-sized businesses use the logistics centers as warehouses for their goods and pay rent to Wildberries; many of them now see their very existence threatened.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had defended the attacks—describing them as part of Kyiv’s defensive struggle against Russia’s war of aggression. Zelenskyy claimed that goods subject to Western sanctions were stored there, goods that could be used for both civilian and military purposes. Russian commentators argued that Ukraine was primarily trying to stir up public resistance to the war waged by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Kremlin spokesman Peskov denied that Wildberries warehouses were being used to supply the Russian military. “The Kyiv regime continues its attacks on civilian targets; that is the terrorist nature of the Kyiv regime,” he said. Ukraine has been defending itself against Moscow’s war of aggression for more than four years—including through drone strikes on Russian targets.