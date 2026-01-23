According to official reports, at least three people were killed and several others were injured in new Russian airstrikes on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and its surrounding areas.

ARCHIVE – Shrapnel holes cover the wall of the damaged railroad repair shops following a Russian missile and drone attack in Browary, near Kyiv. Photo: Efrem Lukatsky/AP/dpa

Among the three fatalities in the eastern suburb of Browary was a child, according to the news portal “The Kyiv Independent,” citing Kyiv’s military governor, Tymur Tkatschenko. Two adults and a child were also injured in the attack.

In addition, according to the report, a residential building, several other structures, and cars were damaged. The report states that drones and glide bombs were used alongside ballistic missiles in the nighttime wave of attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Just a few days ago, eight people were killed by Russian missile strikes at a train station in Browary. The wave of attacks on Tuesday night, which left numerous people dead in Kyiv and the surrounding area, had once again exposed Ukraine’s current vulnerability to the invaders’ ballistic missiles. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the Russian army deployed dozens of ballistic missiles of various types, none of which could be intercepted.

Ukraine Lacks Ammunition for Missile Defense

Because the Ukrainian armed forces are running low on ammunition for missile defense after four and a half years of war, Russia has intensified its ballistic missile attacks on Kyiv and other cities. The U.S.-manufactured Patriot systems are considered the most effective defense against ballistic missiles, which are particularly difficult to intercept due to their high speed.

The Ukrainian army has several of them, but not enough ammunition. One reason for this is that the war waged by the U.S. and Israel against Iran has further depleted global ammunition stocks.

In Kyiv, fears are growing that unchecked missile attacks this coming winter could once again severely damage the country's infrastructure and plunge the people of Ukraine into even greater hardship.