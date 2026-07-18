According to official reports, at least seven people were killed and dozens more injured in Ukrainian drone attacks in Russia. Seven people died in the Tambov region, and 25 were injured, Governor Yevgeny Pervyshov reported on Telegram. The victims were employees of a distribution center operated by the Russian online retailer Wildberries. The town of Kotovsk, which was struck, is located about 500 kilometers southeast of the capital, Moscow, by car.

Another warehouse hit

Wildberries also reported that one of its warehouses in the Moscow region had been hit. In the city of Elektrostal—about 50 kilometers east of Moscow—24 people were injured, some seriously, according to Governor Andrei Vorobyov. In the area surrounding the capital, a fire also broke out at an oil depot in the city of Noginsk.

A maternity hospital there also had to be evacuated for safety reasons. The women were taken to other medical facilities, the governor said. According to reports, an apartment building in Noginsk was also evacuated. According to Vorobyov, there were also two people injured in the city. Russian air defenses shot down 48 drones. These reports could not be independently verified.

With Western assistance, Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia’s war of aggression for more than four years. Kyiv primarily uses drones for its counterattacks on Russian targets.