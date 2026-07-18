According to official reports, at least eight people were killed and dozens more were injured in Ukrainian drone attacks in Russia. Seven people died in the Tambov region, Governor Yevgeny Pervyshov reported on Telegram. There were also 25 injured.

ARCHIVE – A Ukrainian soldier from the Defense Intelligence Service prepares to launch the An-196 Ljutyj long-range drone at an undisclosed location in Ukraine. Photo: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/dpa

The victims were employees of a distribution center operated by the Russian online retailer Wildberries. The affected city, Kotovsk, is located about 500 kilometers by car southeast of the capital, Moscow.

According to authorities, there was also at least one fatality and more than 60 people injured in the Moscow region as a result of Ukrainian drone attacks. The Investigative Committee accused the Ukrainian armed forces of carrying out terrorist attacks against civilian facilities. The agency launched a criminal investigation.

Another warehouse hit

A Wildberries warehouse in the Moscow region was also hit, the company said. In the city of Elektrostal—about 50 kilometers east of Moscow—57 people were injured, some seriously, Governor Andrei Vorobyov said. One of the injured died there. Debris from a downed drone also struck a kindergarten, said Vorobyov, who posted a photo of the damaged building. A fire there had been extinguished, and no one was injured.

Vorobyov also said that in the area around the capital, a fire had broken out in the city of Noginsk on the grounds of an oil depot. A maternity hospital there had also been evacuated for safety reasons. The women had been taken to other medical facilities, the governor said. According to reports, an apartment building in Noginsk was also evacuated. Vorobyov stated that four people were injured in the city.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that between Friday evening (8:30 p.m. local time) and Saturday morning (8:30 a.m.), a total of 1,892 Ukrainian drones had flown toward the Russian capital. Most of them were shot down. The information could not be independently verified.

Zelenskyy: Strikes Are a Response to Russian Attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again posted a video on Telegram showing columns of black smoke rising against the blue sky—as well as a flying drone and fires. He said the two major logistics centers in the Moscow and Tambov regions, located 500 and 700 kilometers from the Ukrainian front line, had been struck. He claimed that the centers had been storing drone components and navigation equipment subject to Western sanctions.

The attacks were a response to Russian strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure, Zelenskyy said. The drone units also attacked Russian ships in the Black Sea and the neighboring Sea of Azov. Zelenskyy thanked the armed forces and intelligence services for the “precise and coordinated execution of their missions.”

With Western assistance, Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia’s war of aggression for more than four years. Kyiv primarily uses drones for its counterattacks on Russian targets.