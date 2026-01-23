Ukraine launched an attack on Russia overnight using hundreds of drones. The governor of the Moscow Region, Andrei Vorobyov, reported on Telegram that ten people were injured in various cities, and that there were fires and damage.

ARCHIVE – A Ukrainian soldier from the Defense Intelligence Service prepares to launch the An-196 Ljutyj long-range drone at an undisclosed location in Ukraine. Photo: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/dpa

According to his account, falling drone debris sparked a fire in the industrial city of Podolsk, about 40 kilometers south of Moscow, damaging civilian infrastructure and a house.

According to Vorobyov, there were seven people injured in the city of Domodedovo alone, which is also located about 40 kilometers south of Moscow. Six of them were taken to the hospital, including three Chinese citizens.

Unverifiable photos and videos circulated on social media purporting to show a large column of black smoke rising from an oil depot. The Russian online retailer Wildberries announced that a logistics center in Koledino, near Podolsk, had been evacuated for safety reasons. However, operations have since resumed.

Russian authorities say there are hundreds of Ukrainian drones

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced this morning that 381 Ukrainian drones had been intercepted overnight over Russian territory and the Crimean Peninsula on the Black Sea.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin had previously posted on Telegram that more than 400 drones had been flying toward the Moscow region since the evening. He said that most of them had been shot down well before reaching Moscow. The information cannot be independently verified.

With Western assistance, Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia’s war of aggression for more than four years. Kyiv primarily uses drones for counterattacks on Russian territory.