The Russian military reported a large-scale drone attack by Ukraine overnight. By morning, nearly 400 drones had been intercepted, according to the Ministry of Defense in Moscow. By mid-morning, more than 80 additional enemy drones had been detected and neutralized. Such military reports cannot be independently verified, but the figure cited suggests an intense attack.

ARCHIVE – An-196 Ljutyj long-range drones are lined up in preparation for takeoff at an undisclosed location in Ukraine. Photo: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/dpa

According to reports from Russian and Ukrainian Telegram channels, the Sysran oil refinery on the Volga River in the Samara region was struck. The regional administration confirmed only a fire at an unnamed industrial facility. The Sysran refinery, located more than 900 kilometers from Ukraine as the crow flies, has been attacked and damaged several times.

According to reports, a second strike hit the Ilski refinery in the Krasnodar region of southern Russia. Through these systematic attacks on the Russian oil industry, Ukraine is attempting to disrupt the enemy’s fuel supplies and cut off the Kremlin from its main source of revenue.