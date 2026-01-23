Ukraine has triggered several major fires in the country with new drone attacks on Russian oil industry facilities. According to media reports, three oil depots caught fire in the Stavropol region in southern Russia. Governor Vladimir Vladimirov confirmed only that several fires had broken out at industrial sites as a result of Ukrainian drone attacks—and that explosive materials had detonated. There were no injuries.

ARCHIVE – Soldiers from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense deploy drones against Russia at an undisclosed location in Ukraine. Photo: Efrem Lukatsky/AP/dpa

The governor did not specify exactly which facilities were involved. However, a localized state of emergency was declared in the region. Buildings were evacuated, and people were brought to safety.

The International Caspian Pipeline Consortium also reported Ukrainian drone attacks in the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The company stated that a terminal there had come under fire while oil was being loaded onto two foreign tankers. A fire was extinguished on a ship flying the flag of the West African country of Liberia. There were no injuries, and both ships remain seaworthy.

Zelenskyy: Attacks on Russian oil facilities continue

The company stated that this was already the consortium’s “fifth act of aggression against a civilian target.” Ukraine is targeting facilities in the Russian oil industry in order to strike at energy exports, which are vital to Moscow’s war chest.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again released videos purportedly showing the facilities on fire. “We are continuing our response to Russian attacks in a fully justified and precise manner,” he stated. Among other targets, three oil depots in the Stavropol region were reportedly struck. “Direct hits were recorded on three tankers belonging to the Russian shadow fleet in the Black Sea,” Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine Reports Deaths and Injuries

Earlier, Zelenskyy had reported one of the most massive Russian ballistic missile attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. According to his report, one person was killed, 16 were injured, and there was extensive damage. A company that manufactures protective gear for soldiers announced that its production facility had been completely destroyed.

Authorities reported that one of the country's largest logistics centers had also been destroyed in the Kyiv region. In a suburb of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, officials reported three deaths and 16 injuries following Russian attacks.