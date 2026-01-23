Ukraine has lost one of its valuable Western F-16 fighter jets while defending its own airspace. The aircraft crashed while intercepting hostile aerial targets, the Ukrainian Air Force reported. “According to preliminary information, an emergency situation occurred on board, and the pilot had to eject,” the statement said. The pilot is reportedly safe, and there was no damage or casualties on the ground.

After a long campaign to secure support from its Western partners, Ukraine received its first F-16 fighter jets in 2024. The aircraft are primarily used to defend against Russian drone and missile attacks. Several aircraft have already crashed during these risky maneuvers, with the first crash occurring shortly after deliveries began. The loss of every single F-16 is a heavy blow for Kyiv, as it cannot produce them itself and, to date, not all of the approximately 80 promised aircraft have arrived in Ukraine.