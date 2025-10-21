She is the first woman to hold the office of Prime Minister: Sanae Takaichi. KEYSTONE

With the election of Sanae Takaichi, Japan has an even more right-wing government. Japan's first woman to head a minority government - which does not make governing easy.

Japan's staunchly national-conservative former interior minister Sanae Takaichi has been elected as her country's first female head of government in parliament. The 64-year-old succeeds the comparatively liberal Shigeru Ishiba, who recently announced his resignation after her Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) suffered election defeats.

Takaichi owes her election to the LDP's new alliance partner, the conservative-neoliberal Ishin party. The opposition camp was unable to agree on a joint candidate. However, as the LDP, as the largest party, fell just short of a majority in parliament even with Ishin, it will continue to form a minority government.

Pilgrimages to controversial war shrine

Takaichi has repeatedly voiced criticism of immigration in the past and takes a tough political stance towards the People's Republic of China. As an ally of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in 2022, she also shares his nationalist and revisionist views.

Among other things, Takaichi is known for her pilgrimages to the controversial Yasukuni war shrine in Tokyo. The Shinto shrine commemorates those who died in wars for the Japanese Empire - including convicted and executed war criminals. For critics, the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo is a symbol of former militarism. In the past, visits by Japanese politicians and offerings at the shrine repeatedly triggered tensions with China and South Korea, against whom Japan's aggression during the Second World War was directed.