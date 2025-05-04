Presidential election in Romania: right-wing populist sees himself ahead - Gallery Presidential candidate George Simion (r), casts his vote alongside his ally, far-right pro-Kremlin Calin Georgescu. Image: dpa Crin Antonescu is the presidential candidate of the bourgeois-social democratic ruling coalition in Romania. Image: dpa The non-party mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, is running for president in Romania. Image: dpa Presidential election in Romania: right-wing populist sees himself ahead - Gallery Presidential candidate George Simion (r), casts his vote alongside his ally, far-right pro-Kremlin Calin Georgescu. Image: dpa Crin Antonescu is the presidential candidate of the bourgeois-social democratic ruling coalition in Romania. Image: dpa The non-party mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, is running for president in Romania. Image: dpa

According to initial counts, a right-wing populist is ahead in the presidential election in Romania. As things stand, a run-off is needed to decide the outcome.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the first round of the presidential election in Romania, the ultra-right candidate George Simion looks set to win.

According to post-election polls, the leader of the radical right-wing party AUR received between 30 and 36 percent of the vote on Sunday.

However, the decision for the office is only likely to be made in a run-off election in two weeks' time. Show more

In the presidential election in Romania, the extreme right-wing candidate George Simion looks set to win the first round of voting. "We have made history together, we are approaching an excellent result," said Simion in a televised speech.

Three election day polls put Simion at 30 to 36 percent. After a third of the polling stations had been counted, he had 42 percent of the vote. He is followed by his moderate pro-European rivals, former senator Crin Antonescu and the mayor of the capital Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, with around 21 to 23 percent.

However, the result may still shift significantly because counting is usually completed first in small, rural polling stations.

Following the annulment of the presidential election in the EU and NATO member state Romania last year, the election will be repeated. If no candidate receives 50 percent of the votes of all eligible voters at the first attempt, the decision will be made between the two best-placed candidates in a run-off election on May 18.