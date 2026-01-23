According to the United Nations, massive cuts to international aid funding have left at least one million women and girls without access to urgently needed support services. This is according to a report published by the UN women’s agency, “UN Women.” “While armed conflicts have reached their highest level in 80 years, organizations providing life-saving aid to women and girls are running out of money,” the report states.

According to data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), development aid fell by 23 percent in 2025—the sharpest decline ever recorded within a single year. The main driver of this decline is the United States’ near-total withdrawal from international development aid. However, the OECD explains that Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, and France also contributed significantly to this trend through their own cuts in this area.

“Every dollar taken away from women’s organizations is a dollar missing for survivors of conflict-related sexual violence, displaced mothers, girls forced to drop out of school, and communities struggling to survive,” Sofia Calltorp, Director of Humanitarian Assistance at UN Women, was quoted as saying in the report.

The assessment is based on information from more than 800 organizations in 52 countries. According to the report, nearly nine out of ten organizations said they could no longer meet the need for assistance. Eighty-four percent reported that demand for their services had increased. However, aid services have been suspended, particularly in remote and hard-to-reach regions. Meanwhile, gender-based violence has increased, with 86 percent reporting a rise in such violence.