Human rights activists are convinced that bans or age restrictions on the use of social media alone are not enough to protect minors from harmful consequences.

SYMBOL IMAGE - A teenager sits on the floor and uses a smartphone - various apps can be seen on the display. Photo: Elisa Schu/dpa

The design of the platforms and the algorithms must also have barriers. The UN Human Rights Office has now published guidelines for governments and companies.

"States must require technology companies to integrate safety into their platforms from the outset instead of shifting the burden onto parents and children," says UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk.

"Blanket bans on social media are not a panacea for a complex problem. Simply restricting access to platforms that are still unsafe cannot be the ultimate goal of effective child protection," Türk continued in Geneva.

Age verification must be effective

State regulations and measures by the companies themselves are needed. Platforms must be designed safely and those responsible for damage must be held accountable. In addition, "addictive design elements" must be combated, such as endless scrolling or constant notifications. There should also be strict guidelines for online advertising.

Following the example of Australia, several countries have introduced or are working on age restrictions for the use of social media. Among other things, protective measures are also needed for age verification procedures, said Türk: "An incorrectly carried out age verification can both miss its target and endanger the privacy of children and adults."