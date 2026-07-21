The UN Human Rights Office has described the growing number of civilian casualties from Russian attacks in Ukraine as “shocking.” Danielle Bell, the head of the office in Ukraine, said the increase in attacks using drones controlled via video goggles is particularly striking.

ARCHIVE – In this photo, provided by the press office of Ukraine’s 93rd Independent Mechanized Brigade “Kholodnyi Yar” of Ukraine and taken on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, a man extinguishes the fire on his car following an attack by a Russian FPV drone. Photo: Iryna Rybakova/Ukrainian 93rd Mechanized Brigade/dpa

Overall, Russian attacks in the first six months of this year killed or injured 37 percent more people than during the same period in 2025. The office recorded just under 1,400 deaths and just under 8,000 injuries. It lists only reports of deaths and injuries that it has verified itself.

Compared to the first six months of 2024, there were nearly twice as many victims as there were this year through the end of June. Civilians and civilian infrastructure are protected under international law; deliberate attacks constitute a war crime, said the spokesperson for the office in Geneva.

65 percent more casualties caused by drones controlled via video goggles

In the first six months, 2,800 people were killed or injured in attacks carried out by drones controlled via video goggles—a 65 percent increase over last year. In many border areas, going to the market, walking the dog, and watering gardens and fields have become life-threatening.

In the Kuschuhum region, only three to five hectares of farmland are being harvested each day, down from 30 previously, because farmers fear becoming targets of such attacks, Bell said. In several cities, the police are training experts to protect farmers or workers repairing infrastructure from such attacks, for example by shooting down or diverting a drone.

More civilian casualties in Russia as well

The spokesperson for the UN Human Rights Office in Geneva also addressed the issue of civilian casualties in Russia, such as those resulting from recent Ukrainian drone attacks on logistics centers operated by the private company Wildberries, including some in the Moscow region.

However, the office has no access to Russia and can therefore rely only on publicly available information. According to these sources, 250 people were killed and nearly 1,600 were injured in Ukrainian attacks during the first six months of this year, Bell said. That represents a 121 percent increase compared to the same period in 2025.