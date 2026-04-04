The UN Environment Program announces an important milestone in the protection of the oceans. (archive picture) Keystone

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has reached an important milestone in the global protection of the oceans: ten percent of the oceans have now been designated as protected areas, the organization announced in Nairobi.

Keystone-SDA SDA

However, the global community is still a long way from achieving its goal of protecting 30 percent of the oceans by 2030.

In purely mathematical terms, an area roughly the size of the Indian Ocean is still missing, writes UNEP. In addition, the original plan was to reach the target of ten percent of protected areas by 2020.

Oceans are oases of biodiversity

"The oceans are oases of biodiversity that provide food, resources and livelihoods for millions of people and are critical to the survival and health of humanity," said Grethel Aguilar, Director General of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), explaining the importance of global marine conservation.

Large gaps in the protection of international waters

According to a UN report from 2025, significant progress has been made in recent years, particularly in marine conservation. However, most of the measures concerned the national waters of member states. According to the report, the protection of international waters on the high seas, which make up the largest part of the world's oceans with a share of more than 60 percent, remains a challenge. However, according to the UN report, only 1.6 percent of this area has been designated as protected areas.

Monitoring of protection regulations is rare

Another problem is that many marine protected areas are not "actively managed" - in other words, there is no monitoring of compliance with protection regulations or patrols like in nature reserves on land.

The UN High Seas Treaty, the first international agreement to focus on protecting biodiversity in the oceans, came into force in January. It deals with the protection of marine life on the high seas and in the deep sea - i.e. those areas of the ocean that lie outside the national jurisdiction of individual countries. The treaty, which member states negotiated for almost 20 years, also provides a legal framework for promoting the sustainable use of marine resources and the equitable sharing of benefits from the genetic material found in deep-sea species.