Troops from the UN mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL) have discovered several metric tons of ammonium nitrate in an abandoned building—the highly explosive chemical that ignited during the disaster at the Port of Beirut six years ago. UN peacekeepers discovered about four metric tons of the chemical in 385 containers in an abandoned building near the southern town of Hula, the UNIFIL mission reported. Hula is located near the Israeli border.

UNIFIL reported that they had discovered the ordnance during a routine inspection in the area. The ordnance was secured on site, thereby eliminating the threat. The inspections followed expanded patrols and clearance operations in southern Lebanon, where unexploded ordnance continues to pose a danger to both UN soldiers and civilians.

On August 4, 2020, a massive explosion at the port of Beirut, the Lebanese capital, killed more than 200 people and injured about 6,000. Large parts of the port and the surrounding residential areas were destroyed. Hundreds of metric tons of ammonium nitrate, which had been stored there for years without safety precautions, had ignited in the port. Next week marks the sixth anniversary of the disaster.