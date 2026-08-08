Following the latest escalation in the conflict between the Iran-backed Yemeni Houthi rebels and Saudi Arabia, the United Nations is calling for a return to diplomacy.

The risk of a new major conflict is currently higher than at any other time since the UN-brokered ceasefire in April 2022, wrote Hans Grundberg, the UN Special Envoy for Yemen, on the platform X. There is a danger that the country could be drawn into a broader regional confrontation—with devastating consequences for the population.

The conflict between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis escalated again a few weeks ago with airstrikes on the Houthi-controlled capital, Sanaa. The Houthis also recently attacked several Saudi Arabian ships or, at the very least, forced them to change course. On Thursday night, the Houthis also attacked targets directly in Saudi Arabia, injuring at least eleven people. According to government reports, at least two civilians were killed in further Houthi attacks in the Yemeni province of Marib.

The conflict also threatens to complicate efforts to reach a peaceful resolution to the war between the U.S. and Iran. On the one hand, the regional conflict is spreading to yet another theater. On the other hand, pressure is mounting on the U.S. and Saudi Arabia to respond militarily to the Houthi rebels’ attacks on ships.

The Sunni Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been fighting alongside Yemen’s internationally recognized government against the Shiite Houthi militia for more than ten years. In the context of the war with Iran, which is also predominantly Shiite, this conflict has now escalated once again.