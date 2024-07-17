Uncontacted, what's that? The Mashco Piro, an indigenous people from Peru, avoid contact with outsiders. Rare footage now shows them on a riverbank near a logging site.

On June 27, 2024, an uncontacted tribe was spotted on the Río Las Piedras in the Amazon region.

Several dozen members of the Mashco Piro were foraging for food on the riverbank.

Sightings of the tribe have become more frequent since the presence of loggers in the area where they live has increased dramatically. Show more

On the banks of the Río Las Piedras in Peru, several members of the Mashco Piro tribe, who normally live in seclusion in the rainforest, went in search of something to eat at the end of June.

The endangered people have avoided contact with outsiders in the past. According to the local indigenous rights group FENAMAD, sightings of the indigenous tribe have increased recently.

This could be due to the increased presence of logging companies in the region. For example, one company built more than 200 kilometers of roads for logging. It is suspected that forest is also being destroyed in the area of the Mashco Piro. Their habitat is severely threatened.

Contact with outsiders can also introduce new diseases to which the uncontacted peoples are not immune. The Peruvian government assures us that it is committed to protecting the Mashco Piro.

