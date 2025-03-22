An underage driver flees from the police, violating road traffic regulations several times and causing dangerous situations (symbolic image). KEYSTONE

An underage driver evades a police check. The police arrest him after a dangerous chase.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The driver, according to the police, an underage young man from the region, braked on Saturday morning when he saw the police and put the car into reverse at the exit of the A1 highway in Lully. In doing so, he forced another driver to make an emergency stop to avoid a collision, as the Fribourg cantonal police reported on Saturday.

According to the press release, the driver then continued at high speed in the direction of Payerne and switched off his headlights. The vehicle was eventually located near the Payerne highway exit. The fleeing driver was pursued to a private property in Bussy. In his renewed attempts to escape, he collided several times with the police vehicle, which blocked him.

The driver and his passenger, who was also underage, were arrested. They were handed over to their parents at the end of the proceedings.