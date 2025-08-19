Archaeologists have discovered 31 previously unknown wrecks in Lake Constance - including an almost intact cargo sailing boat from the 19th century, which provides unique insights into shipbuilding and the trading history of the lake.

Archaeologists have discovered 31 previously unknown wrecks in Lake Constance, as blue News reported.

Among them is an almost intact cargo sailing ship from the 19th century. This was reported by the Baden-Württemberg State Office for the Preservation of Monuments.

In addition to the cargo ship, the researchers found the hulls of historic paddle steamers and various scattered barrels. Show more

A forgotten world lies beneath the glittering surface of Lake Constance:

Archaeologists discovered 31 unknown wrecks, including an almost intact cargo sailing ship from the 19th century.

The mast, yard and hull of the sailing boat have been preserved, while the cargo of stone blocks and quicklime appears to have been frozen in time.

Spectacular find under water

The cargo sailing boat is considered the most spectacular find. But the wrecks of paddle steamers and scattered wooden barrels also tell exciting stories.

