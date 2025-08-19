  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Sensational find in Lake Constance Underwater archaeologists discover 200-year-old sailing boat

Christian Thumshirn

19.8.2025

Archaeologists have discovered 31 previously unknown wrecks in Lake Constance - including an almost intact cargo sailing boat from the 19th century, which provides unique insights into shipbuilding and the trading history of the lake.

19.08.2025, 19:50

19.08.2025, 19:57

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Archaeologists have discovered 31 previously unknown wrecks in Lake Constance, as blue News reported.
  • Among them is an almost intact cargo sailing ship from the 19th century. This was reported by the Baden-Württemberg State Office for the Preservation of Monuments.
  • In addition to the cargo ship, the researchers found the hulls of historic paddle steamers and various scattered barrels.
Show more

A forgotten world lies beneath the glittering surface of Lake Constance:

Archaeologists discovered 31 unknown wrecks, including an almost intact cargo sailing ship from the 19th century.

The story. Researchers have found 31 wrecks in Lake Constance

The storyResearchers have found 31 wrecks in Lake Constance

The mast, yard and hull of the sailing boat have been preserved, while the cargo of stone blocks and quicklime appears to have been frozen in time.

Spectacular find under water

The cargo sailing boat is considered the most spectacular find. But the wrecks of paddle steamers and scattered wooden barrels also tell exciting stories.

blue News shows the fascinating images of the underwater world in the video.

More videos from the department

More on the topic

Archaeology. Workers in Peru stumble upon mummy more than 1000 years old

ArchaeologyWorkers in Peru stumble upon mummy more than 1000 years old

Wonders of the world in danger. Why archaeological sites are being destroyed in war

Wonders of the world in dangerWhy archaeological sites are being destroyed in war