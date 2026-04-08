The delays in the payment of unemployment benefits continue, but are getting smaller, according to the federal government. (theme picture) Keystone

The payment of unemployment benefits in Switzerland has been stalling since the beginning of the year. A new IT system has caused serious difficulties for Seco - and those affected, who are already in a difficult situation, are still waiting for their money. Now the director responsible has spoken out.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Since the beginning of the year, Seco has been struggling with a new IT system that has massively delayed the punctual payment of unemployment benefits.

People who are registering for the first time are particularly affected - an already long process that has been further prolonged by the technical problems.

The stability problems have been resolved, but speed problems remain - there is no specific date for full normalization. Show more

Since the beginning of the year, there has been a problem with the payment of unemployment benefits. The Keystone-SDA news agency asked Jérôme Cosandey, Head of the Directorate of Labor at the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco), about this.

There have been massive problems with the payment of unemployment benefits. What happened?

Jérôme Cosandey: We introduced a new system across the board on January 6. And there were system instabilities. This caused major problems in January. For example, the Job Room platform, where insured persons can submit their documents, was not available. This meant that we were unable to process these documents at the insurance companies. Today we are in a new situation: we no longer have these stability problems. Insured persons can submit their documents and our employees can work with them. However, we still have speed problems. We also still have work steps that can be improved.

How many people were and are affected?

The problem mainly affects people who register for the first time via an unemployment insurance fund. This is a long process, which also took around six weeks on average before the new system was introduced. You have to submit a lot of documents: Employer's certificate, salary certificate, perhaps certificates from other social insurances such as IV. It is very difficult for us to say how many people are waiting because of the system problems and how many are waiting for other reasons.

To what extent has the problem been resolved?

At the moment, we are on track with payments - thanks to the extraordinary efforts of the employees at the insurance companies and also at the RAV. That's good news, also for those affected, but of course it's not a situation we want to maintain for long. It is therefore important that we continue to work on speed and simplify processes in order to reduce this burden. The health insurance funds are now also hiring new employees so that the work can be spread across more shoulders.

Three months have passed since the problems began. Why was this system introduced in the first place? Why wasn't it checked beforehand to make sure it would run really smoothly?

We checked it very carefully, both the load on the system and the processes. But you have to imagine: It's a change from a system that was built in the 1980s and still worked with F10 keys and without a mouse to a system that is totally SAP-based. This is of course a very big change. We anticipated that there would be teething problems at the beginning. However, we did not anticipate that the problems that arose in January would shake up the system to such an extent.

The people affected are unemployed people who are otherwise already in a difficult situation - and now they also lack the money. Isn't that a bit negligent or insensitive?

I really regret that we are putting these people under additional stress because the money was paid out later. You can rest assured: We have not taken this lightly. On the contrary, our employees are very motivated to support those affected.

Can you say when all the problems will be resolved?

I wish I could say, but unfortunately we don't have a crystal ball. We can see that the trend is going in the right direction. We can see how much potential we still have in terms of speed. We can see which processes can be improved. But it's difficult to say anything now. It is gradually improving every week, but it will take several more weeks before we are really in a normal situation.

And the switch was worth it?

The switch to a new platform that can be expanded was necessary and important. We are now also in a position to incorporate new legal requirements.