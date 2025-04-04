  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Small decline Unemployment rate remains at 2.9 percent in March

SDA

4.4.2025 - 08:27

The number of unemployed people in Switzerland fell slightly in March. However, the unemployment rate remained at the same level as the previous month. (symbolic image)
The number of unemployed people in Switzerland fell slightly in March. However, the unemployment rate remained at the same level as the previous month. (symbolic image)
Keystone

The number of unemployed people in Switzerland fell slightly in March. However, the unemployment rate remained at the same level as the previous month.

Keystone-SDA

04.04.2025, 08:27

04.04.2025, 08:28

At the end of March, 132,569 people were registered as unemployed in the regional employment centers (RAV) across Switzerland, as reported by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) on Friday. This was 2877 people or 2.1 percent fewer than in February.

The unemployment rate remained at 2.9 percent. Seasonally adjusted, the rate rose to 2.8 percent from 2.7 percent, Seco added. Depending on the time of year, seasonal fluctuations can influence the figures in some sectors. This affects construction and gastronomy, among others.

The picture for jobseekers has hardly changed. In March, a total of 212,390 people looking for a job were registered with the RAV. This is a slight decrease of 309 people compared to February. Accordingly, the jobseeker rate remained at 4.6 percent.

Fewer vacancies

There were fewer vacancies than in February. The RAV registered 42,530 vacancies, a decrease of 4.2 percent. Slightly more than half of the vacancies were subject to the reporting requirement, which applies to occupations with an unemployment rate of at least 5 percent.

Seco publishes data on short-time work with a time lag. In January, 9202 people in Switzerland were affected by short-time work, 9.3 more than in December. The number of company departments affected fell by 2.6 percent to 493.

More from the department

Tourism. Hotel industry records fewer overnight stays in February

TourismHotel industry records fewer overnight stays in February

Markets. Customs fears continue to weigh on Swiss equities

MarketsCustoms fears continue to weigh on Swiss equities

Software. Successes and missteps of the tech giant Microsoft

SoftwareSuccesses and missteps of the tech giant Microsoft