Unemployment in Switzerland fell only slightly in May. Slightly fewer people were registered as unemployed with the employment offices, while the unemployment rate remained at the April level.

A total of 140,275 people were registered as unemployed at the regional employment centers (RAV) at the end of May 2026, as announced by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) on Thursday. This was 2627 fewer than in the previous month of April.

The unemployment rate remained at 3.0 percent. However, the unemployment rate adjusted for seasonal factors rose slightly by 0.1 percentage points to 3.1 percent.

Fewer jobseekers

The number of jobseekers fell by 5134 to 225,475 in May, according to the report. The jobseeker rate fell by 0.1 percentage points to 4.8 percent. At the same time, 44,717 vacancies were registered with the RAV, 3718 fewer than in April.

The situation regarding short-time work, for which Seco publishes data with a delay, improved in February. At 12,066 people, 1,333 fewer were affected by short-time work than in January. The number of affected company departments fell by 2 to 763.