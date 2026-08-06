Unemployment in Switzerland rose slightly in July. The unemployment rate climbed by 0.1 percentage points to 3.0 percent. However, this is likely due to seasonal factors—when these are factored out, the rate remained at 3.1 percent.

As of the end of July 2026, a total of 139,276 people were registered as unemployed at Regional Employment Centers (RAV) across Switzerland, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) announced on Thursday. That was 1.1 percent more than in June and 7.8 percent more than a year ago.

The number of job seekers increased by 0.6 percent compared with the previous month. Meanwhile, the number of job openings reported to the RAVs fell by 4.4 percent, with about two-thirds of the total 45,156 reported job openings subject to mandatory reporting requirements.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the number of job openings declined less sharply, by 0.6 percent. This metric takes seasonal effects into account to provide a more accurate assessment of the labor market situation, as weather conditions can distort the picture in sectors such as construction or hospitality.

Short-time work continues to decline

SECO also released data on short-time work on Thursday; however, this data is always published with a delay. In April, 3.2 percent fewer people were affected by short-time work than in March. A total of 673 company departments were on short-time work, representing a decrease of 41, or 5.7 percent.

As recently as May, the Federal Council decided that Swiss companies could continue to receive short-time work compensation for up to two years. This measure is intended to preserve jobs in the difficult economic environment. Normally, companies can claim short-time work benefits for a maximum of 12 months. The next review of the maximum benefit period will take place at the end of 2026.