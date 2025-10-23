The trade union Unia celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2025. The picture shows construction workers at a demonstration in May. (archive picture) Keystone

Around 400 Unia delegates from various regions, sectors and interest groups are meeting in Brig from Thursday to Saturday for the union's 5th congress. The union is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The motto of the congress, which takes place every four years, is "20 years strong - together for social justice". The occasion is to commemorate the founding of Switzerland's largest trade union.

Unia was formed at a congress in October 2004 from the merger of the Construction and Industry Union (GBI), the Swiss Metal and Watch Workers' Association (SMUV), the Sales, Trade, Transport and Food Workers' Union (VHTL) and the old Unia.

Unia represents the interests of employees in the private sector, particularly in the construction, trade, industry and service sectors. As a trade union, it negotiates collective labor agreements and offers legal protection to its more than 170,000 members.

In Brig, the delegates will take stock of the past four years, but above all discuss and approve the union's strategy for the next four years and even the prospects for 2045. They will also elect the members of the National Executive Board, the Executive Committee and the Vice Executive Committee as well as the members of the Central Executive Board.

On Thursday after the opening of the congress, participants will take part in a collective action in the center of the city of Brig, according to the program on the Unia website. The President of the Swiss Federation of Trade Unions, Pierre-Yves Maillard, and the SP Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider will give speeches. Finally, on Saturday, the delegates will vote on resolutions and other position papers.