Disturbing crime in Graz: a woman is seriously injured at her husband's grave. Marion Schneider, Christoph Aistleitner Wikipedia

A 73-year-old woman visits her husband's resting place at the cemetery. Then she is attacked. A stranger critically injured her.

DPA dpa

In Austria, a 73-year-old woman was stabbed and critically injured by a stranger in a cemetery. The woman suffered cuts to her face and neck, the police said. The 73-year-old was at her husband's grave in Graz at the time of the crime.

Other visitors to the cemetery called for help. After an emergency operation, the woman's condition is stable, it was reported. However, it has not yet been possible to question the victim. According to the authorities, there is still no information about a possible perpetrator or the motive for the crime.