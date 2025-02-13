The attacker is said to have been armed with a Kalashnikov, but did not use it. (symbolic image) Picture: IMAGO/NurPhoto/Adnan Farzat

A grenade suddenly flies into a bar in a problem district of the French city of Grenoble. There is a serious explosion. Investigators have a suspicion about the motive.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A grenade has been thrown into a bar in Grenoble and exploded.

Twelve people were injured, two of them seriously.

The exact course of events is still unclear, but "a pure terrorist attack" has been "ruled out a priori", said the deputy public prosecutor at the scene. Show more

A grenade was thrown into a bar in the southeastern French city of Grenoble and exploded. According to the public prosecutor's office, twelve people were injured in the attack in a socially deprived area, two of them seriously. Mayor Éric Piolle spoke in the evening of a "criminal act of outrageous violence".

Je condamne avec la plus grande fermeté l'acte criminel d’une violence inouïe qui s'est produit dans un commerce du quartier du Village Olympique qui a causé plus de 10 blessés dont plusieurs graves.



Je remercie les forces de secours et de sécurité pour leur intervention rapide. — Éric Piolle (@EricPiolle) February 12, 2025

The exact course of events is still unclear, but "a pure terrorist attack" has been "ruled out a priori", said deputy public prosecutor François Touret de Coucy at the scene of the explosion. An as yet unknown perpetrator had thrown the grenade into the bar and then fled. One hypothesis is that the attack could be linked to drug trafficking.

As the newspaper "Le Dauphiné Libéré" reported with reference to the Attorney General, the attacker is said to have been armed with a Kalashnikov, which he did not use.