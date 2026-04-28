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The United Arab Emirates have announced their withdrawal from the Opec oil cartel and Opec+. The move will take place on May 1, state media reported on Tuesday.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The United Arab Emirates will leave Opec and Opec+ on May 1, 2026.

The aim is to achieve greater flexibility in oil production and a strategic realignment.

The move comes against a backdrop of growing geopolitical tensions and rising energy demand. Show more

The United Arab Emirates is taking a significant step in its energy policy. As reported by the state news agency WAM, the country will leave the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and the expanded Opec+ alliance on 1 May 2026.

The decision is part of a long-term strategic realignment, according to the report. The aim is to make its own production policy more flexible and to be able to react more strongly to the dynamics of the global energy market. This flexibility is becoming increasingly important, particularly in view of growing geopolitical uncertainties - for example around the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

At the same time, the Emirates emphasize that they want to remain a reliable player on the energy market. Even after the withdrawal, oil production is to be increased "gradually and prudently" - depending on demand and market conditions. The stability of global supply remains a key objective.

The move comes after decades of membership. Abu Dhabi joined Opec back in 1967 and continued its membership after the founding of the United Arab Emirates in 1971. For more than five decades, the country played an active role in stabilizing the oil market.

The decision was also motivated by the expansion of its own production capacities. The Emirates have invested heavily in energy infrastructure in recent years and want to strengthen their position as a cost-efficient producer with a comparatively low CO₂ intensity. At the same time, the country is increasingly focusing on diversification and is also investing in renewable energies.

Despite the withdrawal, the authorities emphasize that cooperation with other producers and consumers will continue. Turning away from Opec and Opec+ is not a break with the principle of cooperation, but rather an adaptation to new market realities.