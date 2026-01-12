Traveling to Switzerland is no longer considered completely safe for the British. (symbolic image) Christophe Gateau/dpa

The British Foreign Office has tightened its travel advice for Switzerland. The reason for this is an increase in reports of petty theft, particularly at Geneva airport and on trains.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Great Britain reclassifies Switzerland due to an increase in petty theft.

There is a particular warning about pickpocketing at Geneva Airport and on trains.

The adjustment is part of a comprehensive revision of the travel advice for the Schengen area. Show more

Switzerland is no longer considered a particularly safe destination for the UK. In the updated travel information, the British Foreign Office warns against theft in public areas. Geneva Airport and train connections to or from western Switzerland are particularly mentioned. Travelers are advised to keep an eye on their luggage and personal belongings at all times. First reported by SRF.

According to London, Switzerland remains a country with a low level of violent crime. Nevertheless, reports of minor crimes have increased recently, which has made it necessary to adjust the risk assessment.

Switzerland is not alone in this assessment. Other European countries such as Germany, Italy and Portugal were also reassessed in the latest revision of the British travel advice. The measure is part of a comprehensive update for the entire Schengen area.

Part of a larger reassessment

The background to this is, among other things, changed travel conditions since Brexit and a general reassessment of risks in international travel. In addition, the UK points to a tense global security situation and calls on travelers in general to be more vigilant.

In addition to property crime, the British Foreign Office also addresses other issues. For example, strict penalties for drug offenses are pointed out. Swiss airports have modern control systems in place to detect violations quickly.

Mountain accidents are also mentioned: in the past, British nationals have had accidents or died in the Alps. Travelers are urged to plan tours carefully and assess risks realistically.

Finally, London draws attention to special cantonal features, including the current ban on wearing a face covering in parts of Switzerland.