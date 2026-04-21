United Airlines was expecting to fly high this year. But the Iran war is slowing things down with high fuel prices. (archive picture) Keystone

The US airline United Airlines is cutting its profit forecast due to high kerosene prices as a result of the Iran war. The airline is still expecting earnings per share of 7 to 11 dollars this year instead of 12 to 14 dollars.

Keystone-SDA SDA

However, the airline already spent a good three billion dollars on fuel in the last quarter, 12.6 percent more than in the previous year. In response, United is scaling back its plans to expand capacity this year. The high kerosene prices are due to the weeks-long blockade of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran following US and Israeli attacks. The Strait is a key route for crude oil from the region.

United exceeded market expectations with its figures for the past quarter. United's sales rose by 10.6 percent year-on-year to a good 14.6 billion dollars in the past quarter. Profit jumped by 80 percent to 699 million dollars.