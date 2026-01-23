UN Secretary-General António Guterres has warned of a climatically hot late summer and fall in light of the El Niño climate phenomenon currently developing. “While we grapple with war and instability, another crisis is intensifying—a crisis that knows no borders and is destroying lives and livelihoods around the world,” Guterres said in New York.

Based on early indications, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) now expects a strong El Niño. Experts say that, combined with the already warm oceans and other climate phenomena in the Indian Ocean, this will shape the global climate in the second half of the year. The anomalies are expected to peak in November, according to the WMO.

The summer, with its “record-breaking heat waves” and “apocalyptic wildfires,” was just a taste of things to come, according to Guterres. “El Niño is intensifying—and further heating up the already tense situation on our planet.” At the same time, Guterres criticized the relative silence surrounding the underlying causes: “We hear a lot about record-breaking heat, droughts, and wildfires—but not enough about the actual cause of these events: the accelerating climate crisis driven by fossil fuels.”

2024, the Hottest Year on Record, Could Be Surpassed

An El Niño event occurs, of course, every two to seven years. During such events, the surface temperature in the central and eastern Pacific near the equator warms, altering wind and ocean currents. The direct effects are moderate in Europe, but become more pronounced the further south one goes.

In popular science, there is also talk of a “super El Niño.” The WMO does not use this term. It classifies the phenomenon as weak, moderate, strong, or very strong. Currently, its forecast is at the second-highest level, “strong.”

Because the greatest effects are not felt until toward the end of a calendar year, records are often broken the following year. That was the case in 2024, the hottest year on record. The global average temperature was 1.55 degrees above the long-term average—the average prior to the onset of human-induced warming with the Industrial Revolution. This was preceded by an El Niño in 2023.

Higher temperatures on all continents

According to the latest climate models, the 2026 El Niño will, “with overwhelming probability,” bring above-average temperatures to nearly all continents, the WMO said. It specifically mentions Africa, Southern Europe, the Arabian Peninsula, the Indian subcontinent, East Asia, Central America, the Caribbean, Southern Africa, and large parts of South America, Australia, and New Zealand.

Above-average rainfall is expected in the Horn of Africa region, parts of Central Asia, Southern Europe, western North America, and southeastern South America. In contrast, conditions on the Indian subcontinent, in southern and eastern Australia, in southern Central America and parts of the Caribbean, in northwestern South America, and in Northern Europe are expected to be drier than the long-term average.

The WMO will release its next assessment of the strength of El Niño in early September.