After a plane landed on the Hawaiian island of Maui, a body was discovered in the landing gear bay. The person may have been exposed to temperatures as low as minus 60 degrees Celsius.

Dominik Müller

Following the landing of a United Airlines plane on the island of Maui in Hawaii, a body has been found in the landing gear bay. The airline announced this on its website.

According to the statement, the plane from Chicago landed at Kahului Airport. Further details about the dead person were not disclosed.

"The wheel well was only accessible from outside the aircraft," writes United Airlines. "At this time, it is not clear how or when the person got into the wheel well."

Stowaways in the landing gear bays and cargo compartments of aircraft where pressurization is not regulated can be exposed to temperatures between minus 50 and minus 60 degrees Celsius and a lack of oxygen. The mortality rate of stowaways is correspondingly high.